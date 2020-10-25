Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 152,465 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.23% of Huntington Bancshares worth $21,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.47 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.