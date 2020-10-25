Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 603,529 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,529 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $20,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $54,892,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 679.9% during the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,495,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.