Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 12,456 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.74% of Hamilton Lane worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

