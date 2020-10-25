Standard Life Aberdeen plc Makes New $61.84 Million Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,008,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,844,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.12% of KE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. China International Capital started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

