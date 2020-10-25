Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,226 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $44,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

