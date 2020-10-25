Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,664,000 after buying an additional 120,034 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,204,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

VRTX stock opened at $211.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $189.35 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

