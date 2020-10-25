Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stryker by 140.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after acquiring an additional 282,852 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $47,250,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $45,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK stock opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

