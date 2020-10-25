Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,984 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $82,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,238,000 after buying an additional 46,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,760,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

NYSE LMT opened at $374.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

