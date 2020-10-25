Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,492 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $1,773,063.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,178 shares of company stock valued at $15,048,094 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $214.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

