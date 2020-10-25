Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $85.65 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,809 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 31,633 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.48% of Akamai Technologies worth $85,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $11,230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,703,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after buying an additional 817,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $387,780,000 after buying an additional 2,772,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

