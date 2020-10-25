Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $75.41 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 33,135 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $75,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after acquiring an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,229,000 after acquiring an additional 171,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 346,856 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $132.42. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.