Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $71.84 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.54% of Pool worth $71,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pool by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after buying an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,517,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Pool by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,910,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,016 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.59, for a total value of $6,251,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,971,638.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares in the company, valued at $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $361.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $371.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

