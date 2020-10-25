Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $68.99 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,544 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $68,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,596,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,127,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 899.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,311,000 after acquiring an additional 529,440 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at $48,456,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,460. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SITE stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $137.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.