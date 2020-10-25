Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $64.43 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 128,580 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.33% of Globus Medical worth $64,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 67.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

