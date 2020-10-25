Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $61.75 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $61,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $215.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average of $189.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.