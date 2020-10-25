Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $57.13 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 169,235 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $57,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

