Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $53.49 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,058,775 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.36% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $53,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.1% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,336,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $113,987.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,819.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,601. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.