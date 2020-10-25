Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $22.08 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 44.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 326,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,199 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $22,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after acquiring an additional 78,267 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,089,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,840,000 after acquiring an additional 208,952 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,022,000 after buying an additional 911,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after buying an additional 327,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

MXIM stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,915 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

