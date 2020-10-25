Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $194.44 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,328 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $194,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

