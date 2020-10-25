Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $19.94 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 316.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $303.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $304.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

