Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $19.48 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,267 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC opened at $114.81 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

