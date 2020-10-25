Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,889,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Bank of America increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $683.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $725.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $693.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

