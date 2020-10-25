Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $337.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.23.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.