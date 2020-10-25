Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,835 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.11% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $164.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

