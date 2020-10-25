Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 200,825 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $20,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,963 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 916.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,953,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 716,354 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

