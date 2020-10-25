Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,281,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534,429 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Vereit were worth $21,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. AXA increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 903.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 149,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the first quarter worth about $749,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 72.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the first quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 19.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vereit from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $6.75 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

