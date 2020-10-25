Standard Life Aberdeen plc Cuts Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.83% of Chegg worth $73,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Chegg stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,667.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $102,681.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,738,166.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,043 shares of company stock valued at $14,155,530 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

