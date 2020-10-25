Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $43,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,306,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $173,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $935,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,523 shares of company stock worth $3,228,130. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $251.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

