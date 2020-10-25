STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of STAAR Surgical worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 469.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

