Spreng Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

