Spreng Capital Management Inc. Invests $432,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,514.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,452.63. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

