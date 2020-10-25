Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $243.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $54,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

