Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Spire by 145.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 77.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $58.68 on Friday. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

