Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.29-3.39 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.91.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

