Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.29-3.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SON shares. BofA Securities lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.91.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.