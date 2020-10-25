Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Holdings Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,937 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 71.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SAH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,255.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,945 shares of company stock worth $1,579,891 in the last 90 days. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

