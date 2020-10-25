Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Britvic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

