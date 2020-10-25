Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) Given a C$4.35 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$4.35 price target on Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Skeena Resources stock opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.55. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $329.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$25,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$347,805.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

