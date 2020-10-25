Silvergate Capital (SI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.49 million and a PE ratio of 19.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

A number of analysts have commented on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other news, EVP Son-Jai Paik acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $152,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,441.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.