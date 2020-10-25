SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut SilverBow Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

SBOW opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.81.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($3.94). SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. State Street Corp increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

