Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,022.25.

SHOP stock opened at $1,026.22 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.08 and a 52-week high of $1,146.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $995.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $876.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,682.30, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.