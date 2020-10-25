Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.90.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $85.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,530.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,641. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

