Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

