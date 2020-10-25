Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.69. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.77 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Shares of LAD opened at $250.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $288.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

