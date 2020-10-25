Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 20.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after buying an additional 96,757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of SWM opened at $34.12 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.