Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $83.44 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

