Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

