SAP (SAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. SAP has set its FY 2020

Individual that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAP opened at $149.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.08. SAP has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

