Roth Capital Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $165.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $137.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 112.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $154.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $113,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,320.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,771.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Etsy by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,706,000 after buying an additional 723,229 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Etsy by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,609,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.