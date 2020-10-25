Rockhaven Resources (CVE:RK) Shares Up 3.2%

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 7,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 122,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33.

Rockhaven Resources Company Profile (CVE:RK)

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consist of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt, Yukon Territory.

